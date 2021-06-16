ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.60

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$34.60 and last traded at C$34.40, with a volume of 7697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATA shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.50 to C$42.50 in a report on Sunday, June 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$383.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.8583448 EPS for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

