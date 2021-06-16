Atrium Mortgage Investment’s (AI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$14.40 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$13.30.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

AI stock opened at C$14.51 on Tuesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$10.06 and a one year high of C$14.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.40, a current ratio of 109.01 and a quick ratio of 108.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$616.38 million and a P/E ratio of 15.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

