AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Purchased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 39,560 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 4.77% of AtriCure worth $142,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 3,792.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,637 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 3,133.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,105 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 683.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,568,000 after purchasing an additional 806,452 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,812,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,136. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.17 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.10.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

In other AtriCure news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $302,765.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,480 shares of company stock worth $4,642,804. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

