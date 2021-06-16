Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) EVP John J. Harrington Sells 20,767 Shares

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $32,188.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 805,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John J. Harrington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, John J. Harrington sold 27,107 shares of Athersys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $47,437.25.

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Athersys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $342.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of -1.67.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Athersys by 2,769.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 347,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 335,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Athersys by 1,583.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Athersys by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 65.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 57,770 shares during the period. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

