Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Short Interest Update

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the May 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ASDN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 37,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,441. Astro Aerospace has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90.
Astro Aerospace Company Profile
Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Astro Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astro Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.