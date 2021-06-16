Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Short Interest Update

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the May 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ASDN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 37,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,441. Astro Aerospace has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90.

Astro Aerospace Company Profile

Astro Aerospace Ltd. develops self-piloted and autonomous, manned and unmanned, and electric vertical take-off and landing aerial vehicles. It intends to provide the market with aerial transportation for humans and cargo. The company was formerly known as CPSM, Inc and changed its name to Astro Aerospace Ltd.

