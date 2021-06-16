Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s stock price rose 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $24.23. Approximately 4,378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 244,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $687.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.45.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. Research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

