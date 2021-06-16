ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $613.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ASML by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in ASML by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in ASML by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $699.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,289. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $654.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $710.97. The stock has a market cap of $293.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

