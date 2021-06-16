ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) vs. Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Head-To-Head Survey

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) and Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASM International and Cricut’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASM International $1.52 billion 10.93 $326.01 million N/A N/A Cricut $959.03 million 7.89 $154.58 million N/A N/A

ASM International has higher revenue and earnings than Cricut.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Cricut shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of ASM International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ASM International and Cricut’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASM International 23.98% 18.82% 15.68% Cricut N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ASM International and Cricut, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASM International 0 2 6 0 2.75 Cricut 0 1 5 0 2.83

Cricut has a consensus target price of $29.83, indicating a potential downside of 12.38%. Given Cricut’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cricut is more favorable than ASM International.

Summary

ASM International beats Cricut on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. The Back-end segment manufactures and sells equipment and materials that are used in the assembly and packaging, encompassing the processes in which silicon wafers are separated into individual circuits and assembled, packaged, and tested in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Malaysia, and Germany. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems. It serves manufacturers of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. The company was formerly known as Advanced Semiconductor Materials International NV. ASM International NV was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc. designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand. It offers Cricut Joy, a cutting and writing machine to personalize, organize, and customize kitchen, office, school, celebration, and idea projects; Cricut Maker, a cutting machine that handles fabrics, leather, paper, and balsa wood; Cricut Explore, a cutting machine for DIY projects; Cricut EasyPress 2, a machine that delivers heat transfers on baby bodysuits, big-time jerseys, and banners; Cricut EasyPress Mini, a heat transfer machine for curved surfaces, as well as hard-to-reach spots between seams and buttons. The company also provides Infusible Ink, a heat transfer system that permanently infused into base material, as well as accessories and materials, such as knifes, blade changing systems, cutting rulers and self-healing mats, hand tools, crafting materials, and cases. It serves customers through its online store. Cricut, Inc. was formerly known as Provo Craft & Novelty, Inc. and changed its name to Cricut, Inc. in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

