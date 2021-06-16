Ashland Global Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a report released on Friday, June 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASH. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Ashland Global stock opened at $92.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 34,682.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,276 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 296.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 212.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,152,000 after purchasing an additional 812,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth $48,908,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth $45,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

