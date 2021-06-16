Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Lowered to $197.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $197.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.54% from the company’s current price.

ASND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.43.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $133.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.36. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $119.11 and a 1-year high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at about $3,903,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 40.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 102,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after buying an additional 55,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

