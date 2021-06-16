Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.270–0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $81 million-83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.07 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $- EPS.

ASAN traded up $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.68. 110,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion and a PE ratio of -33.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.53. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $48.45.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.54.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.10 per share, with a total value of $7,536,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,807,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,133,673.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,271,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 820,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,033,000 and sold 82,144 shares valued at $2,867,603. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

