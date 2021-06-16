Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMNF opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.21 million, a P/E ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.09. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $3.27.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 9.87%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.023 dividend. This is a boost from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.