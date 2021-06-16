Argon Reaches Market Cap of $5.98 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Argon has a total market capitalization of $5.98 million and $299,337.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0894 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Argon has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00059750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00145548 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00177299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.75 or 0.00933832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,127.74 or 0.99993473 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 77,850,001 coins and its circulating supply is 66,844,630 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.