Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives $94.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARNA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jonestrading cut their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARNA stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.64. 412,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,811. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a current ratio of 23.61. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.53. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.