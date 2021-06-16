ArdCoin (ARDX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $63,547.00

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $16.42 million and $63,547.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ArdCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00060707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00022164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $299.90 or 0.00766943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00083639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.90 or 0.07712768 BTC.

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

