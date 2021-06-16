Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,768 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCUS traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 24,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,321. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.15. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. Equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,288.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

