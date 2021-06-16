Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to announce ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.45). Aravive reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aravive in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Aravive by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Aravive in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

ARAV stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.07. Aravive has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $14.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

