Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the May 13th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APLD opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08. Applied Science Products has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $2.25.

Applied Science Products Company Profile

Applied Science Products, Inc, through its subsidiary, Advanced Plasma Products, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing a range of products based upon the patented one atmosphere uniform glow discharge plasma (OAUGDP) technology. The OAUGDP is a technology that allows the production of plasma in air at atmospheric conditions with very low power input and no requirement for vacuum equipment.

