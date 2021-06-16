Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Update

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 385,800 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 13th total of 498,200 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 591,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth about $535,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APDN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,843. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.00. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 135.50% and a negative net margin of 272.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

