Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.57

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.57 and last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 2323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

A number of research firms recently commented on APLE. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $200,327.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,406 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,150 shares of company stock worth $859,180. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,593,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,932,000 after buying an additional 31,519 shares during the period. Masterton Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 657,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after buying an additional 177,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,836,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,329,000 after buying an additional 1,733,088 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 5,284,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,001,000 after buying an additional 1,617,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

