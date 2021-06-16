Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Shares Gap Down to $14.81

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.81, but opened at $14.41. Apollo Investment shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 2,524 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $941.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.01.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.05 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 73.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,208,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,121,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 156,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,946,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 219,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.