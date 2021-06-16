Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of APO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,871. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $58.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $10,153,678.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,638,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $315,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12,118.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 38,052 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $2,701,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $256,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

