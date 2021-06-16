Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has decreased its dividend payment by 21.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ARI traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 993,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,260. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.30. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 80.75, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $96,922.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,244 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

