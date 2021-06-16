APA (APA) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

APA (NASDAQ: APA) is one of 265 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare APA to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Dividends

APA pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. APA pays out -9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out -179.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. APA has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. APA lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

APA has a beta of 4.93, suggesting that its stock price is 393% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA’s rivals have a beta of 1.40, suggesting that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares APA and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA -0.06% -48.58% -0.11% APA Competitors -144.92% -47.98% -2.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares APA and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio APA $4.44 billion -$4.86 billion -21.17 APA Competitors $6.17 billion -$703.82 million -3.86

APA’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than APA. APA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for APA and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 11 10 1 2.55 APA Competitors 2031 10234 14460 471 2.49

APA presently has a consensus price target of $21.36, suggesting a potential downside of 6.57%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential downside of 12.55%. Given APA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe APA is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

APA rivals beat APA on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. The company was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

