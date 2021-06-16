ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $75.99 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,917,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,673 shares during the period. Trip.com Group comprises approximately 3.1% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $75,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,309,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,914 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at about $14,895,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,472,000 after purchasing an additional 133,377 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $40,388,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Trip.com Group by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCOM traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.46. 372,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,695,426. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

