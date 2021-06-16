ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Buys 38,132 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,191 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the quarter. VMware accounts for 4.2% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of VMware worth $103,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VMware in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 320 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.57.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $4,714,728.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,767,671.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,486 shares of company stock worth $20,173,236 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.35. 60,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,024. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.