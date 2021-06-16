Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)’s stock price rose 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.46 and last traded at $90.32. Approximately 9,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 827,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.30.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at about $1,245,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

About Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.