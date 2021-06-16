Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Up to $15.50

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $16.17. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 19,483 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVXL. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.73.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

