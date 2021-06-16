Anastasios Parafestas Sells 10,000 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,438.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $248,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $253,300.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $260,800.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $263,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $280,400.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $283,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $278,300.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $284,000.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00.

CARG opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CarGurus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in CarGurus by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.