AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $33.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANAB shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. 2,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,463. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.82.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $330,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 682.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 79,203 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 771.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 49,022 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25,206 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

