Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CAO Sells $44,712.03 in Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.84.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1,152.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

