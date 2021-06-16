Analyzing Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) & Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) and Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Mplx pays an annual dividend of $2.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Genesis Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Mplx pays out 112.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Genesis Energy pays out -39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mplx has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Genesis Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mplx and Genesis Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mplx 0 1 8 0 2.89 Genesis Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75

Mplx currently has a consensus price target of $28.57, indicating a potential downside of 8.25%. Genesis Energy has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.18%. Given Mplx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mplx is more favorable than Genesis Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Mplx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Genesis Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Genesis Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mplx and Genesis Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mplx 30.76% 22.03% 7.51% Genesis Energy -26.35% -19.67% -2.89%

Risk and Volatility

Mplx has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genesis Energy has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mplx and Genesis Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mplx $7.57 billion 4.24 -$720.00 million $2.44 12.76 Genesis Energy $1.82 billion 0.80 -$416.68 million ($1.54) -7.75

Genesis Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mplx. Genesis Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mplx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mplx beats Genesis Energy on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate. Its pipeline network located throughout the United States and Alaska; storage caverns consist of butane, propane, and liquefied petroleum gas storage with locations in Neal in West Virginia, Woodhaven in Michigan, Robinson in Illinois, and Jal in New Mexico; and marine business owns and operates boats and barges, including third-party chartered equipment, as well as a marine repair facility located on the Ohio River. The company also transports light products, heavy oils, crude oil, renewable fuels, chemicals, and feedstocks in the Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast regions. In addition, its refining logistics assets operates 619 tanks with a storage capacity of approximately 56 million barrels; and 32 rail and truck racks, 18 docks, and gasoline blenders. Further, the company operates terminal facilities for the receipt, storage, blending, adultization, handling, and redelivery of refined petroleum products located throughout the continental United States and Alaska. MPLX GP LLC acts as the general partner of MPLX LP. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Findlay, Ohio. MPLX LP is a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico. This segment owns interests in approximately 1,422 miles of crude oil pipelines located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Its Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services segment offers sulfur-extraction services to refining operations; and operates storage and transportation assets. This segment provides services to ten refining operations; and sells sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals. Its Onshore Facilities and Transportation segment offers onshore facilities and transportation services to Gulf Coast crude oil refineries and producers by purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products. It operates trucks, trailers, railcars, and terminals and tankage with 4.2 million barrels of storage capacity in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil and carbon dioxide (CO2). It owns four onshore crude oil pipeline systems with approximately 450 miles of pipe in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas; and four operational crude oil rail unloading facilities in Baton Rouge and Raceland, Louisiana, as well as Walnut Hill, Florida and Natchez, Mississippi. Its Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 91 barges with a combined transportation capacity of 3.2 million barrels; and 42 push/tow boats. In addition, the company produces natural soda ash. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

