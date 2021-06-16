Analysts Set Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) PT at $44.69

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.69.

TEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:TEX traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,676. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Terex has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $2,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,010 shares in the company, valued at $31,464,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133,063 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $1,082,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 53,373 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $9,306,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

