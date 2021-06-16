Analysts Set O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Target Price at $548.12

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $548.12.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $536.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,105. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $409.17 and a 12-month high of $568.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $536.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

