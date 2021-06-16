Analysts Set New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) PT at $12.25

Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on NMFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,765. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.10.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 105.61%. Research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,598,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after acquiring an additional 86,582 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,177,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000,000 after acquiring an additional 29,198 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,805,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 127,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,672,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 416,753 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,631,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares during the period. 32.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.