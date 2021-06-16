Analysts Set MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Target Price at $8.09

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.09.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MEGEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MEG Energy from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on MEG Energy from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MEG Energy from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on MEG Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. 154,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,953. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.05.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

