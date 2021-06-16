Analysts Set Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Target Price at $17.32

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 45,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,814. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.82. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

