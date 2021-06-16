Analysts Set Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price at $62.82

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday.

Intel stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.99. The company had a trading volume of 20,424,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,119,408. The stock has a market cap of $234.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

