Analysts Set Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Target Price at C$36.00

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CU. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective (up previously from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

In related news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,535.99.

CU stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$35.96. The company had a trading volume of 66,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,634. The stock has a market cap of C$9.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$29.96 and a 12 month high of C$36.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.97.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$907.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1435887 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

