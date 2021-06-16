Analysts Set Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) PT at $77.00

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,433.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,540 shares of company stock worth $4,635,046 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 33.3% in the first quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $1,208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,303,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 837.6% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 102,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 91,136 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.20. The stock had a trading volume of 460,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,786. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.31. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.36 and a 52 week high of $76.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.91.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

