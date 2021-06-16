Analysts Set Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target at $94.40

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARNA. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,811. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.21.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $125,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $201,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

