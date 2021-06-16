Analysts Expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.74. The Southern posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

The Southern stock opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the first quarter worth about $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

