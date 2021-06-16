Analysts Expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.36. Telephone and Data Systems reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

NYSE TDS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 368,932 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 896,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 154,184 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 129,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

