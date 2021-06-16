Analysts Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to Announce $5.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will report earnings of $5.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.17. Northrop Grumman posted earnings of $6.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $24.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.30 to $24.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $25.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.90 to $28.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,099,378,000 after buying an additional 87,057 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,967,766,000 after buying an additional 104,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $767,449,000 after purchasing an additional 69,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 13.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,865,000 after purchasing an additional 194,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,789,000 after purchasing an additional 154,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.00. The stock had a trading volume of 684,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,030. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

