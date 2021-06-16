Analysts Expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $702.45 Million

Brokerages predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will post sales of $702.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $724.90 million and the lowest is $680.00 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $229.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 205.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIL. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of GIL stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $35.59. 182,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,944. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 65,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

