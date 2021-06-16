Analysts Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to Post -$0.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.41). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. Truist raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,414,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,308 over the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after buying an additional 1,173,625 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,642,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,352,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FATE traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,609. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 1.67. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $121.16.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.