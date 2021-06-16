Analysts Expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.30 Million

Analysts predict that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will report sales of $6.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.60 million. AudioEye reported sales of $5.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $30.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.91 million to $31.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $43.49 million, with estimates ranging from $43.47 million to $43.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%. The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million.

AEYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of AudioEye in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 407,314 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,828.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 1,486.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AudioEye stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. 139,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,968. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $192.56 million, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.18.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

