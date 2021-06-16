Analysts Expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Announce -$0.88 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($3.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million.

ATRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other news, insider Kristin Yarema acquired 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,304.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 93,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,460.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,721 shares of company stock valued at $198,496 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $14.93 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.41.

Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

