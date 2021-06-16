Analysts Expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Announce -$0.88 EPS

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($3.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million.

ATRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other news, insider Kristin Yarema acquired 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,304.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 93,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,460.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,721 shares of company stock valued at $198,496 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $14.93 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.41.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.