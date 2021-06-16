Analysts Expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will report sales of $101.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.20 million to $102.10 million. Accuray reported sales of $94.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year sales of $387.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $386.90 million to $387.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $420.00 million, with estimates ranging from $418.30 million to $421.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Accuray.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accuray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Accuray by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Accuray by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accuray stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. 898,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $447.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.03 and a beta of 1.88. Accuray has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

