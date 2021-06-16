Analysts Anticipate PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.60. PTC posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PTC.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $136.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.19. PTC has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,872 shares of company stock valued at $863,800. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in PTC by 12,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in PTC by 59.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.